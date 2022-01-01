Go
Spasso Restaurant

Classic Italian food with a touch of the Mediterranean.

769 Laurel st.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spasso Chicken Bolognese$20.00
Homemade spinach fettuccine pasta with ground chicken Bolognese sauce
Location

San Carlos CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Town San Carlos

Taurus Steakhouse

We serve gourmet steaks carefully selected by Our Chef Vural from producers around the world. Chef Vural, having worked at Nusr-Et (a.k.a. Salt Bae) Steakhouse Miami as an executive chef, joined Taurus Steakhouse as executive chef, with his own specialties.
We believe that wine selections are very important, as well as the taste of our steaks. So, we offer more than 1000 wines selected from all over the world by our wine enthusiast, managing partner Chris.

The Refuge

The REFUGE provides protection for hand-carved navel pastrami, house-ground burgers, authentic cheesesteaks, awesome salads, craft beer, and much more. We are the real deal. Come check us out in San Carlos or Menlo Park

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0032

Nothing Bundt Cakes

