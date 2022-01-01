Go
Toast

Spaulding Steak & Ale

Come in and enjoy!
Pull up to our front door and your take-out will be available. If you decide to stay, we have Happy hour 4-6pm Wed-Fri. and live music Wed-Sat. 7-10pm

78 Wakefield St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spaulding Sampler$10.00
Mozzarella sticks, potato boats, chicken tenders
Apple Harvest$13.00
Spiced apple, cheddar, crispy bacon crumbles and sweet balsamic drizzle.
Mac and Cheese$11.00
Garlic infused Alfredo sauce, panko crumbs, three cheese blend, garlic bread
Tips and Scallops Johnny Walker$28.00
pan seared steak tips, sea scallops, button mushrooms, garlic, deglazed with scotch and demi-glace 
The Cowboy Burger$14.00
Jack Daniels smokey bacon BBQ sauce, crispy onion rings, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion  
Potato Skin Boats$9.00
Crispy bacon, Cheddar jack blend, sour cream
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand breaded and fried. Straight up of buffalo
Angus Sirloin Tips$20.00
Hand cut, char-grilled, demi-glace
Filet Mignon$28.00
demi-glace   8oz.
Spaulding Steak And Cheese$14.00
Angus rib-eye, Swiss cheese, toasted hoagie. Loaded: sautéed peppers, onions and mushrooms
See full menu

Location

78 Wakefield St.

Rochester NH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew

No reviews yet

Online Deliveries
No Fee for deliveries to Rochester, East Rochester and Gonic
All other out of town Deliveries need to be called in to the restaurant

Revolution Taproom & Grill

No reviews yet

Full service, 44 tap gastropub, craft beer & bourbon bar under 5 Star Chef Walter Leffler. JUST ADDED: WOOD FIRED, NEAPOLITAN STYLE ARTISAN PIZZA!! Voted Best Beer Selection, Best Business Lunch & Best Happy Hour on the Seacoast 2017-2020. Private dining rooms, outdoor patio, fireplace, lounge, kids menu.

Fallen Leaf Bistro

No reviews yet

New- American restaurant, coffee shop, bakery. Full breakfast and lunch menu's available. Craft sandwiches, wraps, salads, melts, burgers, benedicts, scramble bowls, omelette's and more!
Mimosa's, Bloody's and Beers also available!
Online ordering, Dine inside or outside, take-out, delivery & contact-less delivery too!

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston