Spazo Restaurant Bar
Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • SUBS
1201 W McDermott • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1201 W McDermott
Allen TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0214
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Scotty P's
Scotty P’s is a family owned and operated restaurant that serves remarkable food prepared with excessive care using only the freshest ingredients.
Ellen's
BRUNCH ALL DAY EVERY DAY
Clancy’s Coffee & Tea
Clancy’s Coffee & Tea is excited to serve you the best small batch, local coffee; an amazing selection of the finest teas; and a selection of small bites from our local partners. We look forward to getting to know you, discovering your favorite beverage and bites, and serving you as if you are a guest in our home.