Sweet Peppers Deli

Serving updated takes on classic deli fare with a Southern twist. Try our sandwiches, wraps, huge salads, & baked potatoes made fresh to order.

2015 Hwy 45 North

Popular Items

*Tea Sweet$2.29
Chips & Rotel$5.99
A bowl of Rotel® cheese sauce served with tortilla chips and a side of jalapeños.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.39
Loaded Potato$7.99
Ham, turkey, crisp bacon, cheddar and Monterey Jack, green onions, and black olives served with a side of butter and sour cream.
Club Wrap$8.99
Thinly shaved turkey, ham, cheddar and Monterey Jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard rolled in a soft flour tortilla.
Pick 2 Combo$8.99
Half-size portions of our menu items. All sandwiches are served on a signature French loaf. [one per category please]
Chef Salad$9.49
Fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, ham, turkey, cheddar and Monterey Jack, and homemade croutons.
Heath Bar Crunch Cookie$1.39
Club$8.49
Turkey, ham, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.
Bowl of Soup$6.99
Columbus MS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Jackson Square Grill

"Our eclectic menu of food, inspired by cuisines from all over the globe, is prepared with the freshest ingredients in a world-class kitchen and served in an upscale sports bar setting — offering your party an option everyone is sure to enjoy. Whatever you’re in the mood for, it’s on at The Grill."

Mugshots Grill & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

Harveys Columbus

"Harvey's is a contemporary restaurant with an atmosphere set by old brick, decorative woodwork, and great music. We serve everything from specialty salads and sandwiches to our signature 48 hour marinated ribeyes and famous prime rib."

SDI Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

