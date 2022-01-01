Go
Sweet Peppers Deli

Serving updated takes on classic deli fare with a Southern twist. Try our sandwiches, wraps, huge salads, & baked potatoes made fresh to order.

1751 Virginia Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bowl of Soup$6.99
Chips & Rotel$5.99
A bowl of Rotel® cheese sauce served with tortilla chips and a side of jalapeños.
Pick 2 Combo$8.99
Half-size portions of our menu items. All sandwiches are served on a signature French loaf. [one per category please]
Southwest Quesadilla$8.99
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, and pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and chipotle ranch.
Heath Bar Crunch Cookie$1.39
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.39
Cuban Panini$8.99
Sliced turkey breast, melted Swiss, ham, pickles, and Dijon mustard on a Milano roll.
*Tea Sweet$2.29
Cup of Soup$2.99
Club$8.49
Turkey, ham, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.
Location

1751 Virginia Lane

Corinth MS

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
