Sweet Peppers Deli

Serving updated takes on classic deli fare with a Southern twist. Try our sandwiches, wraps, huge salads, & baked potatoes made fresh to order. . . . Try using our Pick-Up Window for extra convenience!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2005 Lincoln Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (729 reviews)

Popular Items

*Tea Sweet$2.29
*Tea Half / Half$2.29
Chips & Rotel$5.99
A bowl of Rotel® cheese sauce served with tortilla chips and a side of jalapeños.
Chef Salad$9.49
Fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, ham, turkey, cheddar and Monterey Jack, and homemade croutons.
Club$8.49
Turkey, ham, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.
*Tea Unsweetened$2.29
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.39
Loaded Potato$7.99
Ham, turkey, crisp bacon, cheddar and Monterey Jack, green onions, and black olives served with a side of butter and sour cream.
Cuban Panini$8.99
Sliced turkey breast, melted Swiss, ham, pickles, and Dijon mustard on a Milano roll.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2005 Lincoln Road

Hattiesburg MS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
