Sweet Peppers Deli
Serving updated takes on classic deli fare with a Southern twist. Try our sandwiches, wraps, huge salads, & baked potatoes made fresh to order. . . . Try using our Pick-Up Window for extra convenience!
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
2005 Lincoln Road • $$
Location
2005 Lincoln Road
Hattiesburg MS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
