Sweet Peppers Deli

Serving updated takes on classic deli fare with a Southern twist. Try our sandwiches, wraps, huge salads, & baked potatoes made fresh to order.

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

619 Avalon Avenue • $

Avg 4.5 (438 reviews)

Popular Items

Club Wrap$8.99
Thinly shaved turkey, ham, cheddar and Monterey Jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard rolled in a soft flour tortilla.
Cuban Panini$8.99
Sliced turkey breast, melted Swiss, ham, pickles, and Dijon mustard on a Milano roll.
Bowl of Soup$6.99
Pick 2 Combo$8.99
Half-size portions of our menu items. All sandwiches are served on a signature French loaf. [one per category please]
Chicken Club$8.99
Oven-roasted chicken breast, cheddar, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.49
Chicken salad made fresh daily with all white meat chicken, seedless red grapes, celery, and chopped pecans.
*Tea Unsweetened$2.29
*Tea Sweet$2.29
Chips & Rotel$5.99
A bowl of Rotel® cheese sauce served with tortilla chips and a side of jalapeños.
Club$8.49
Turkey, ham, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

619 Avalon Avenue

Muscle Shoals AL

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
