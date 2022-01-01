Sweet Peppers Deli
Serving updated takes on classic deli fare with a Southern twist. Try our sandwiches, wraps, huge salads, & baked potatoes made fresh to order.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
619 Avalon Avenue • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
619 Avalon Avenue
Muscle Shoals AL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Smokin Jalapeno
Come in and enjoy!
306 BBQ Muscle Shoals
Come in and enjoy!
Birdy's
Come in and enjoy!
306 BBQ
Come in and enjoy!