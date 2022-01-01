Go
Sweet Peppers Deli imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese

Sweet Peppers Deli

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1,000 Reviews

$

5218 Goodman Rd

Olive Branch, MS 38654

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Loaded Potato$7.99
Ham, turkey, crisp bacon, cheddar and Monterey Jack, green onions, and black olives served with a side of butter and sour cream.
Pick 2 Combo$8.99
Half-size portions of our menu items. All sandwiches are served on a signature French loaf. [one per category please]
*Tea Half / Half$2.29
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.39
Oven-Roasted Chicken Salad$8.99
Fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, and cheddar and Monterey Jack with tender oven-roasted chicken breast and homemade croutons.
Club$8.49
Turkey, ham, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.
Chips & Rotel$5.99
A bowl of Rotel® cheese sauce served with tortilla chips and a side of jalapeños.
*Tea Sweet$2.29
Chef Salad$9.49
Fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, ham, turkey, cheddar and Monterey Jack, and homemade croutons.
Cobb Salad$9.49
Crisp greens topped with oven-roasted chicken, shredded cheddar & Monterey Jack, hard-boiled egg, tomato, black olives, cucumber, dried cranberries, and your choice of dressing.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

5218 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch MS 38654

Directions

Gallery

Loaded Potato image
Club image
Pick 2 Combo image
Chips & Rotel image
*Tea Half / Half image
*Tea Sweet image
Chocolate Chunk Cookie image
Chef Salad image
Item pic
Item pic
Sweet Peppers Deli image
Banner pic
Sweet Peppers Deli image
Sweet Peppers Deli image

Similar restaurants in your area

STIX
orange starNo Reviews
4680 Merchants Park Circle #202 Collierville, TN 38017
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Olive Branch

SideStreet Burgers
orange star4.7 • 1,258
9199 MS-178 Olive Branch, MS 38654
View restaurantnext
Flava Shack Seafood
orange star4.3 • 543
8942 Mid South Dr. Olive Branch, MS 38654
View restaurantnext
OB Donuts
orange star4.7 • 264
4857 Goodman Rd Olive Branch, MS 38654
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Sweet Peppers Deli

orange star4.6 • 1,000 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston