Go
Toast

Sweet Peppers Deli

Serving updated takes on classic deli fare with a Southern twist. Try our sandwiches, wraps, huge salads, & baked potatoes made fresh to order.

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

904 Hwy 12 West • $$

Avg 4.7 (1159 reviews)

Popular Items

Pick 2 Combo$8.99
Half-size portions of our menu items. All sandwiches are served on a signature French loaf. [one per category please]
*Tea Sweet$2.29
Chef Salad$9.49
Fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, ham, turkey, cheddar and Monterey Jack, and homemade croutons.
Bowl of Soup$6.99
Chips & Rotel$5.99
A bowl of Rotel® cheese sauce served with tortilla chips and a side of jalapeños.
Heath Bar Crunch Cookie$1.39
Club$8.49
Turkey, ham, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.
Club Wrap$8.99
Thinly shaved turkey, ham, cheddar and Monterey Jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard rolled in a soft flour tortilla.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.39
Loaded Potato$7.99
Ham, turkey, crisp bacon, cheddar and Monterey Jack, green onions, and black olives served with a side of butter and sour cream.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

904 Hwy 12 West

Starkville MS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bop's of Starkville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Casa Bravo

No reviews yet

Now offering Curbside Pick & Delivery!

Mom & Pop Food Truck + Catering - Food Truck

No reviews yet

Food Truck + Catering

Restaurant Tyler

No reviews yet

Farm to Table

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston