Speak Cheezy
If these slices could talk !
3950 4th street
Popular Items
Location
3950 4th street
Long Beach CA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
Long Beach family owned Breakfast & Lunch spot Fresh food made daily
Alibaba Mediterranean Cuisine
Freshly made to order!
STARLING DINER
Breakfast, Brunch Restaurant
Aji Peruvian Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!