Speak Cheezy

If these slices could talk !

3950 4th street

Popular Items

SHROOMSDAY BUTTON$21.00
Oyster and Maitake Mushrooms/ White Wine Braised Leeks / Truffle Cheese / house stretched mozzarella / shredded mozz / parsley / post oven of lemon zest
*We love to add Hobbs Sausage*
* We like to add Sausage and Truffle Cheese on this pie on additional toppings menu *
MARGHERITA$20.00
Koji crushed tomatoes / hand stretched mozzarella / parmesan / farmers market basil / olive oil / maldon sea salt
*Try adding our home made Burrata Cheese*
BROOKLYN BEE$21.00
spicy calabrese salami / hand stretched mozzarella / shredded mozzarella / grana padano / farmers market basil / post oven of fermented red fresno chili honey
BLOOMSDALE$20.00
garlicky bloomsdale spinach / hand stretched mozzarella / shredded mozzarella /pecorino / smoked ricotta / gaeta olive / za’atar / feta salsa verde
BOTTLE - SAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER$4.00
THE TIE DYE PIE$21.00
Koji crushed tomatoes / Vidalvia Sungold Tomatoes / Alla Vodka and Pesto Swirl / Hand Stretched Mozzarella / Pecorino / Farmers Market Basil / Post oven of House made Burrata Cheese
PEPPERONI$20.00
Koji crushed tomatoes / borough cut pepperoni / house pulled mozzarella / shredded mozzarella / grana padano
*Add Alla Vodka Sauce to make it a Vodka Pepperoni*
MEATZA$22.00
Koji crushed tomatoes / ezzo pepperoni / Hobbs sausage / guanciale / hand stretched mozzarella / shredded mozzarella
CHEEZE PLEASE$17.00
Koji crushed tomatoes / hand stretched mozzarella / shredded mozzarella / maldon sea salt
CANS - SAN PELLEGRINO BLOOD ORANGE SODA$3.00
Long Beach CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
