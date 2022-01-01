Go
Toast

Speakeasy

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

1032 West Beech Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (511 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chix Mac$13.00
Pretzilla$11.00
S&T Bao Buns$16.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1032 West Beech Street

Long Beach NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Long Beach Sandwich Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jetty Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

We hope you and your families are staying safe & healthy during this time! We are taking your health seriously & ensuring that our staff comply with all of the CDC's recommendations. Thank you for ordering!
Delivery & Takeout Hours:
Thursday: 4pm-9pm
Friday: 4pm-9pm
Saturday: 1pm-9pm
Sunday: 12pm-8pm

Lillys of Long Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Swingbellys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston