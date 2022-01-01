SpeakEZ Lounge

Go
Chopped Cheesesteak Melt$16.00
Top Sirloin steak sliced, chopped and stacked on marble rye with white American cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms, fresh tomato slices and Four Lads specialty bone marrow aioli. Pressed on a panini grill until perfectly melted and outrageously tasty!
Double Grilled Cheese$13.50
A local legend! Muenster, Mozzarella, Gouda and Cheddar spread sandwiched in sourdough and grilled to perfection with a crispy Parmesan crust. Add Tomato $.50 Add Bacon $2
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Roasted Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Sun Dried Tomato-Goat Cheese Pesto, Crispy Onion Straws and Roasted Garlic Aioli all stacked on a toasted Brioche Bun. Add Bacon for $2.
Poppyseed Cobb-Acado Salad$16.00
Chicken Breast Grilled with our Poppyseed Dressing on Mixed Greens with Tomato, Seasoned Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Feta Cheese and Moscato Lemon Basil Vinaigrette.
*Gluten-Free*
Hot Bacon Brussels Sprout Salad$13.50
Spinach, Red Onion, Sherried Walnuts and shaved Pecorino-Romano ready to be topped with our decadent Balsamic-Bacon-Apple-Brussels Sprouts sauté. Gluten-Free.
Add Chicken Breast $4 Add Sliced Tenderloin Steak $7
C-4$7.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Chocolate syrup.
Grilled Jackfruit CrunchWrap (Vegan)$13.50
Seasoned Jackfruit (or Chicken!), Fresh Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion and crushed Corn Tortilla Chips with Vegan Chipotle Aioli all wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and Grilled. Served with Corn Chips and Cucumber Pico de Gallo.
Pineapple Express Fried Rice (Vegan)$15.50
Basmati rice, onion, peas, carrots and pineapple stir-fried in a citrus glaze with crispy pan-fried tofu. Substitute sweet soy-glazed chicken breast or diced pork belly for tofu on request.
California Club Wrap$13.00
Diced Turkey Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Red Onion and Grape Tomatoes with Sweet Poppyseed dressing all rolled up in a Flour Tortilla.
O'Bryan's Brekkie$10.50
2 eggs Your Way, Seasoned Yukon Gold Potatoes with Peppers & Onions, Your Choice of 2 Strips of Bacon or 2 Banger Sausage Links and a side of Toast.
*GF Upon Request without Toast*
600 Monroe Ave. NW

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
