SpeakEZ Lounge
Order some comfort food and cozy up!
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
600 Monroe Ave. NW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
600 Monroe Ave. NW
Grand Rapids MI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Terra Bagel GR Downtown
Come in and enjoy!
K-ROK
Come on in and enjoy!
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
The newest location in the Uccello’s Hospitality Group collection, Uccello’s Downtown sits in the heart of Downtown Grand Rapids on Monroe Center.
ROAM by San Chez
Deliciously inventive international street food from the coolest little restaurant in Grand Rapids, Michigan.