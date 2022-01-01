Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop
Since 1956 Spear's has been welcoming family & friends to our relaxed Home-Style Restaurant & Bakery.
Our food menu is full and varied including many different types of pie, all made in-house with only the finest ingredients and crafted to perfection.
4323 W Maple St • $
4323 W Maple St
Wichita KS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
