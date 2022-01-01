Go
Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop

Since 1956 Spear's has been welcoming family & friends to our relaxed Home-Style Restaurant & Bakery.
Our food menu is full and varied including many different types of pie, all made in-house with only the finest ingredients and crafted to perfection.

PIES • SANDWICHES

4323 W Maple St • $

Avg 4.3 (138 reviews)

Popular Items

Peanut Butter Fudge
Creamy and rich; layers of peanut butter and fudge is the classic pair.
Dutch Apple$12.75
Same filling as the apple pie but with a cinnamon streusel top.
2 Servings$19.95
All Meals for 2 come with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, choice of Corn or Green Beans, Tossed Salad with a side of Ranch or Cole Slaw, Fresh Baked Rolls, and 2 Free Slices of Pie.
Cherry$12.75
Juicy, red cherries make this traditional pie a mouth-watering favorite.
Lemon Meringue
Slightly tart, slightly sweet, this all-time favorite is topped with a light and airy, golden brown meringue.
4-6 Servings$39.95
All Meals that serve 4-6 come with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, your choice of Corn or Green Beans, Tossed Salad with a side of Ranch or Cole Slaw, Fresh Baked Rolls, and 1 Free Whole Pie.
Banana Cream
French Vanilla filling spread over a thick layer of fresh ripe banana slices. Topped with whipped cream.
French Silk$13.65
A most exquisite chocolate pie. Made with a rich milk chocolate filling, whipped until light and airy and topped with our real whipped cream.
Oreo Cookie$13.65
A light, fluffy chocolate filling mixed with real OREO pieces.
Cherry Cheese Cake$13.65
Our cheesecake is hard to beat but try it topped with plump, juicy cherries.
Hard to stop with just one slice!
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

4323 W Maple St

Wichita KS

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
