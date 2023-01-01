Spectators Bar & Grille, Inc - 45 Old U.S. 22
Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
45 Old U.S. 22, Kutztown PA 19530
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Retriever Brewing Company - 2844 Township Line Road
No Reviews
2844 Township Line Road Orefield, PA 18069
View restaurant