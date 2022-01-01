Go
Toast

SPEEDWAY CAFE

Dine in or Take out to enjoy a great meal with amazing service. Breakfast served all day!

815 SOUTH FEDERAL BLVD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Patty Melt$7.99
Grilled onions & Swiss cheese served on grilled rye bread
French Toast$3.69
Savoury French toast topped with powdered sugar
Eggs
Biscuits & Gravy$6.79
Home style biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy
BYO Breakfast Sandwich$3.99
Create your own reved up Sandwich starting at just $3.99
Any style egg, choice of cheese, on bread or a tortilla
Skillet Potatoes$2.49
Super Charged Hashbrowns$9.49
Hashbrowns topped with your choice of meat, cheese & gravy. Served with toast
Bacon$2.99
Home Chips
Hashbrowns$2.49
See full menu

Location

815 SOUTH FEDERAL BLVD

RIVERTON WY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cisco's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Tacos 🌮 Birria Tacos 🌮 😋 burritos 🌯 and more 😋

Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery

No reviews yet

We are a locally and operated business located in downtown Riverton, Wyoming. Our passion is coffee and we promise to deliver great service, great coffee, and a great atmosphere every time you join us. We roast our own coffee beans weekly and every bag of coffee beans or cup of coffee that you buy is guaranteed fresh. We offer a variety of coffee and tea drinks -specializing in Italian espresso drinks -in addition to wireless internet and comfortable seating for your convenience. New to our menu is our menu of healthy breakfast, lunch, dinner & brunch selections including breakfast sandwiches, burritos, wraps, salads and sandwiches, steaks & seafood. Come in and see us! We would be happy to show you around and brew you a cup of freshly roasted coffee!

Rusty Truck

No reviews yet

Fast-casual American restaurant and bar located in Riverton, WY. We serve locally made micro beers, world-class wood-fired pizzas, local beef burgers, salads, bar foods, and steaks.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston