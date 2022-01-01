Go
Spencer Golf & Country Club

2200 W 18th St

Popular Items

Cheeseballs Basket$9.99
9oz. of wisconsin cheese curds lightly breaded and deep fried.
Bone-In Wings (6)$9.99
Bone in chicken wings broasted and served with your choice of sauce.
EMPLOYEE MEAL$8.00
Kid's Meal$8.99
SIRLOIN TIPS$19.99
10 OZ. OF CHOICE SIRLOIN TIPS. COOKED TO ORDER AND SAUTEED WITH MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, AND DEB'S ORIGINAL SAUCE. SERVED WITH HOUSE SALAD OR SALAD BAR, AND CHOICE OF 1 SIDE.
Deb's Favorite Chicken$12.99
4pc Broasted Chicken Basket$13.19
4 PIECES OF FRESH MARINATED BONE IN CHICKEN. LIGHTLY BREADED AND BROASTED TO A GOLDEN BROWN. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF 1 SIDE. IF HOUSE SALAD IS YOUR SIDE CHOICE, PLEASE CHOOSE YOUR DRESSING.
Breakfast Burger$12.99
Cobb Salad LG$11.99
Prime Rib Grilled Cheese$13.99
Location

2200 W 18th St

Spencer IA

SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
