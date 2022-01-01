Go
Spettus Steakhouse Quincy, MA

STEAKS

35 Independence Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (743 reviews)

Family Combo (W/ Rice & Farofa) Feed up to 4$62.90
Come with white rice and farofa. Feed up to four. And you choose the sides and the Meats.
Caramel Flan$4.90
The most traditional Brazilian dessert is known as a caramel custard. GF
Fried Cheese Cake$5.95
Rich, smooth cheesecake, with a slight tangy finish, rolled in a melt-in-your-mouth, flaky pastry tortilla.
Passion Fruit Moose$4.90
Made with tropical passion fruit. GF
Guarana$1.99
Bbq Combo #2$17.95
Choose your sides, and the meats da way you like it cooked.
Tres Leeches Cake$4.95
A tres leches cake, also known as pan tres leches, is a sponge cake.
Acai Bowl$11.95
Refreshing Acai with condensed milk, powdered milk, topped with fresh fruits and granola. Test the exotic flavors of Brasil.
Churros$4.95
Made fresh to order, cooked until golden brown with dulche de leche dip.
Bbq Combo #1$15.95
Choose your sides, and the meats da way you like it cooked.
Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Takeout

35 Independence Ave

Quincy MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
All of our product is fresh, not frozen, and we receive deliveries seven days a week to ensure that your meal is the best quality possible. The staff has been trained to answer any questions you may have regarding the menu. You will find that our prices are reasonable for the product that we deliver. We hope that you have a wonderful dining experience here at The Fat Cat, where the customer is first and foremost.

Parked on Quincy’s Hancock Street, Idle Hour offers a funky take on everything from the bar’s imaginative cocktails to its perplexing character, in both dishes and decor. The menu is composed of new-age globally inspired flavors catering to the senses.
The atmosphere is a comfortable, nostalgic vibe, with warm brick walls, a hand-crafted teak bar, coupled with textures and patterns to wrap it all up. Gather a group of friends to sit on our long communal table, or share a more low-key experience with our smaller tables.

