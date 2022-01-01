Go
Toast

Spice Finch

Come in and enjoy!

220 S 17th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fattoush$13.00
baby kale, charred snow peas, lemon vinaigrette, berbere crisps *vegetarian
Broccoli Tabbouleh$14.00
shredded broccoli and quinoa dressed in lemon juice and olive oil topped with tahina and heirloom tomatoes *vegan, gluten-free
Takeout Tasting for 1$25.00
our spreads duo with broccoli Tabbouleh and choice of Chili Chicken or Lamb Merguez Kebab
Shabazi Fries$9.00
shoestring fries coated in shabazi butter and served with harissa aioli for dipping *vegetarian
Trio of Spreads$13.00
garlic yogurt, green hummus and chicken liver hummus served with house made berbere crisps and crudites
Roasted Cauliflower$14.00
roasted cauliflower glazed with a jerk marinade served with coriander cashew butter, pickled red onions and chermoula
Chili-Chicken$20.00
grilled chicken thighs on top of sesame yogurt topped with pomegranate molasses and garlic streusel served with a swiss chard salad
See full menu

Location

220 S 17th St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wilder

No reviews yet

Time to get Wilder!

Pizzeria Vetri

No reviews yet

Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.

Mission Taqueria

No reviews yet

Mission is a lively cantina in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia, with a menu focused on tacos made from fresh ground masa, matched with proteins from their wood grill. They also have fresh juice and margaritas to sip on too ;)

P.S. & Co.

No reviews yet

100% organic, plant-based, gluten-free fare, guiltless desserts and cold-pressed juices.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston