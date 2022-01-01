Go
Toast

Spice N Steam

Come in and enjoy!

165 W 11th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

78. Thin Egg Noodle 细面
53. House Special Orange 陈皮
There's Panda Orange Chicken, & there's Spice N Steam Orange Chicken!
D1. Steam Pork Buns叉烧包$6.25
BBQ Pork Steam Buns
[Filling contains onion]
D3. Shanghai Soup Dumplings 小笼包$7.25
Pork Filling, contains Soup inside of Dumpling
white Rice 白饭$1.80
D2. Jumbo Shrimp Dumplings 虾饺$7.25
Steam Shrimp Dumplings
-GF
72.Fried Rice 炒饭
D9. Shumai 烧卖$7.25
Pork, Shrimp & Shiitake Mushroom
13. Vegetable Spring Rolls 素春卷$6.25
Serve w/ Sweet & Sour sauce
14. Pan Fried Pot Stickers 生煎锅贴$6.25
Pork & Napa Cabbage Filling
See full menu

Location

165 W 11th Ave

Eugene OR

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hot Mama's Wings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bo & Vine Eugene

No reviews yet

Located in downtown Eugene, Oregon. Explore your inner foodie.

Claim 52 Kitchen

No reviews yet

To-go Menu for locally-sourced freshly prepared food & hand-crafted beer!

Sizzle Pie

No reviews yet

For immediate help regarding your order, please call the shop at (541) 683-7437
For general questions and feedback, please email CustomerService@SizzlePie.com. For general information, please visit us at SizzlePie.com

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston