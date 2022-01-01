Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
The Spice Room offers delicious cuisines from the rich royal heritage of India recreating the magic of spices by using ingredients fit for royalty.
We are committed to providing you with an exceptional dining experience every time you walk through our door.
Each dish on our extensive menu is prepared to order using only the freshest and highest quality of ingredients and we provide everyday lunch buffet.
We operate as a indian restaurant in Denver, CO. Come see us today!
3157 W 38th Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3157 W 38th Ave
Denver CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:05 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:35 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:35 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:35 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:35 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:35 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:35 pm
Nearby restaurants
Corn Husk Tamale Co.
Our family’s recipes originated with the matriarch of the family our Mother, who taught herself the craft and handed them to our family. We are keeping the tradition and we are proud to take this piece of our family and share it with yours. Come in and enjoy!
Kings County Kitchen
We are located in the parking lot next to Star Bar. The food truck is accessible from both the Star Bar patio and the parking lot side for pickup.
Post Oak BBQ
Post Oak BBQ FOOD TRUCK
American Elm
Highlands neighborhood eatery and bar serving elevated american fare and classic cocktails.