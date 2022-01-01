Go
Toast

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

The Spice Room offers delicious cuisines from the rich royal heritage of India recreating the magic of spices by using ingredients fit for royalty.
We are committed to providing you with an exceptional dining experience every time you walk through our door.
Each dish on our extensive menu is prepared to order using only the freshest and highest quality of ingredients and we provide everyday lunch buffet.
We operate as a indian restaurant in Denver, CO. Come see us today!

3157 W 38th Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Naan$3.50
A chewy naan bread covered in fresh minced garlic and cilantro. Garlic naan breads are so soft and perfect for mopping up curries, you'll find it hard to stop at one bread. This is the perfect accompaniment to any spicy meal.
Saag Panner (Spinach and Homemade Cheese)$15.00
It’s hard not to love the rich, thick creamy spinach with succulent, almost melting Paneer chunks ready to be scooped with naan breads. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request by substituting Tofu.
Papadum (2pc)$2.00
Papadum is a wafer thin spicy Indian cracker or flatbread that is a staple of the Indian diet. Typically, Papadum is made from healthy lentil, chickpea, black graham or rice flour. In Northern India lentil flour is the regional favorite, and the cracker is called a papad. (Gluten Free)
Butter Chicken (Makhani)$17.00
Makhani is an Indian word meaning "with butter". Makhani or makhanwala is a very rich gravy with onion, tomato and cream based. Natural chicken cooked in tandoori oven, seasoned with spices and simmered in cream. These entrées go very well with naan, roti or seasoned yellow rice. It is gluten free and can be made vegan upon request.
Vegetable Samosa (2pc)$6.00
Two deep-fried pastries filled with spiced minced potato & peas wrapped in dough. (Contains Gluten)
Cheese Naan$3.50
Not strictly authentic, but we love cheese naan bread. Butter naan stuffed with three cheese and baked in our tandoori oven.
Butter Naan$2.90
Naan is a leavened bread made using all purpose flour. It is extremely popular in the Indian subcontinent. It is made with basic ingredients like flour, oil, yeast, egg, butter, milk. Naan is cooked in a tandoor clay oven.
Garlic & Cheese Naan$4.00
Garlic and three cheese naan breads are so soft and perfect for mopping up curries, you'll find it hard to stop at one.
Chicken Tikka Masala$18.00
Chicken breast’s pieces Simmered in a creamy tomato; butter sauce flavored with dry fenugreek leaves. One of our most popular dishes. Pairs well with Pinot Grigio or IPA Beer. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
Chicken Korma$17.00
The royal cream gravy cooked in a mild coconut milk, onions, ginger, garlic, with almond, raisins and cashew paste. Rosé wine is the best wine pairing you can have. (Dairy Free Upon Request)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3157 W 38th Ave

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:05 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:35 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:35 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:35 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:35 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:35 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:35 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Corn Husk Tamale Co.

No reviews yet

Our family’s recipes originated with the matriarch of the family our Mother, who taught herself the craft and handed them to our family. We are keeping the tradition and we are proud to take this piece of our family and share it with yours. Come in and enjoy!

Kings County Kitchen

No reviews yet

We are located in the parking lot next to Star Bar. The food truck is accessible from both the Star Bar patio and the parking lot side for pickup.

Post Oak BBQ

No reviews yet

Post Oak BBQ FOOD TRUCK

American Elm

No reviews yet

Highlands neighborhood eatery and bar serving elevated american fare and classic cocktails.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston