Spice Season

From urban street stands, to traditional Thai cuisine, Spice Season is committed to bringing you the best of Thailand and Southern California. Take your pick from our wide selection of complementary drinks. And trust us, you'll want to save room for our mango sticky rice !

11402 Ventura Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pad Thai$14.00
Rice noodles, chicken, eggs, bean curd, sweet radish, bean sprouts, green onions, roasted peanuts
[gluten free]
Gold Rush$9.00
Classic chicken dumplings cooked until golden, ready to dip into our tangy soy vinaigrette sauce
Brown Rice$3.00
Blazing Basil$15.00
Tender beef stir fried with fresh basil leaves, green beans, onions, carrots, and bell peppers
[spicy]
Turmeric Curry$15.00
Chicken, onions, carrots, cauliflowers, potatoes, and mixed spices cooked with coconut milk
[spicy, gluten free]
Fresh Rolls$11.00
Rice paper wrapped around organic spring mix, jicama, and organic tofu with a hint of herbal blends served with sweet dipping sauce [vegan, gluten free]
Pad See-U$15.00
Flat noodles, beef, kale, egg, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, stir fried in our brown sauce
Fried Rice$14.00
Fried rice with chicken, onions, eggs, peas, carrots, tomatoes, and green onion
Crispy Rolls$10.00
Fried spring rolls with glass noodles, cabbage, carrots, and taro served with sweet and sour sauce
[vegan]
Location

11402 Ventura Blvd.

Studio City CA

Sunday12:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

