Spice Season

From urban street stands, to traditional Thai cuisine, Spice Season is committed to bringing you the best of Thailand and Southern California. Take your pick from our wide selection of complementary drinks. And trust us, you'll want to save room for our mango sticky rice !

209 W. Wilson Ave.

Popular Items

Pad See-U$15.00
Flat noodles, beef, kale, egg, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, stir fried in our brown sauce
Blazing Basil$15.00
Tender beef stir fried with fresh basil leaves, green beans, onions, carrots, and bell peppers
[spicy]
Fresh Rolls$11.00
Rice paper wrapped around organic spring mix, jicama, and organic tofu with a hint of herbal blends served with sweet dipping sauce [vegan, gluten free]
Crispy Rolls$10.00
Fried spring rolls with glass noodles, cabbage, carrots, and taro served with sweet and sour sauce
[vegan]
Coconut Soup$9.00
Coconut broth with chicken, galangal, mushrooms, onions, cilantro, and lime juice
[spicy, gluten free]
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
Rice$2.00
Green Curry$15.00
Chicken, eggplants, bell pepper, green beans, basil, and zucchini, cooked with coconut milk
[spicy, gluten free]
Pad Thai$14.00
Rice noodles, chicken, eggs, bean curd, sweet radish, bean sprouts, green onions, roasted peanuts
[gluten free]
Turmeric Curry$15.00
Chicken, onions, carrots, cauliflowers, potatoes, and mixed spices cooked with coconut milk
[spicy, gluten free]
Location

Glendale CA

Sunday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
