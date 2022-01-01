Spice Symphony
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
150 East 50th St
New York, NY 10022
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
150 East 50th St, New York NY 10022
Nearby restaurants
Le Jardinier
Le Jardinier is an approachable yet refined vegetable-driven restaurant from Michelin-starred Chef Alain Verzeroli.
Casa Lever
Enjoy the highest quality ingredients meticulously prepared into a beautifully composed dishes.
MOKBAR
New York City’s Mokbar is the passion project of chef Esther Choi, who grew up cooking traditional Korean dishes alongside her grandmother. At Mokbar, which opened in 2014 and has locations in Manhattan’s Chelsea Market and near Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, she’s turning out stellar interpretations of classic Korean dishes as well as comforting bowls of ramen infused with traditional Korean flavors.
The Bar Room NYC
Come in and enjoy!