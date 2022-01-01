Go
Spice Thai

Bustling chain offering generous portions of traditional Thai dishes & colorful cocktails.

1479 1st Avenue

Popular Items

Golden Fritters$9.00
Minced shrimp & chicken with sweet chili sauce
Pad Thai$15.00
With rice noodles, egg, peanut, radish, bean sprout and scallion
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
Jasmine Rice$1.50
Coconut Sticky Rice$2.50
(L) Black Noodles$12.00
Broad rice noodles w/ chinese broccoli & egg
(L) Siamese Fried Rice$12.00
With egg, tomato, onion and scallion
Crispy Spring Rolls$8.00
Carrot, basil, cabbage, vermicelli with lime-mustard
(L) Pad Thai$12.00
With rice noodles, egg, peanut, radish, bean sprout and scallion
(L) Drunk Man Noodles$12.00
Broad noodles, stir-fried onion, bell pepper w/ spicy basil chili and egg
New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
