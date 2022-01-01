Go
Spice Thai

Bustling chain offering generous portions of traditional Thai dishes & colorful cocktails.

435 Amsterdam Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

(L) Drunk Man Noodles$12.00
Broad noodles, stir-fried onion, bell pepper w/ spicy basil chili and egg
Pad Thai$15.00
Rice noodles, egg, peanut, radish, bean sprout and scallion
Coconut Sticky Rice$2.50
(L) Hawaiian Ginger & Pineapple$12.00
Onions, mushroom, celery, bell pepper & soy bean
Black Noodles$15.00
Broad rice noodles with Chinese broccoli & egg
Crispy Spring Rolls$8.00
Carrot, basil, cabbage, vermicelli with lime-mustard sauce
(L) Pad Thai$12.00
With rice noodles, egg, peanut, radish, bean sprout and scallion
Vegetable Dumplings$9.00
Mixed vegetables with black bean vinaigrette
Drunk Man Noodles$15.00
Broad noodles, chicen, shrimp,
squid stir-fried onion, bell pepper with spicy basil chili and egg
Massaman Curry$15.00
Sweet-sour-thick & mild curry with onions, peanuts and potatoes
435 Amsterdam Ave

New York NY

Sunday12:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 12:00 pm
