Spice Venue

Indo American Restaurant and Bar Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

81 Asylum Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (2372 reviews)

Popular Items

Soda Cans$0.99
A003 Spring Rolls (5 Pc)$6.00
Plain Naan$2.00
A001 Samosa (3 Pc)$6.00
Gulab Jamun$5.00
Chole Bathura$10.00
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.00
Paneer Tikka$12.00
Butter Naan$2.00
Lassi$2.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Sports
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

81 Asylum Street

Hartford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
