Spice Trail

Spice Trail offers authentic Indian meals which are earthy, delicious, full of flavor, and rooted in tradition.

4501 St Elmo Ave

Popular Items

Chicken Makhani$17.95
Our signature dish. Chicken cooked with lots of onions, which add a bit of sweetness, balanced by the heat from a blend of freshly ground spices. Contains nuts. GF/N
Cucumber Beet Raita$4.00
Cooling mint-yogurt based salad mixed with beets and cucumber and made zesty by the addition of black salt and roasted cumin powder. 8oz container. V/GF
Rajma Masala$14.95
A popular north Indian dish, Rajma is kidney beans simmered and cooked in a tomato-onion based sauce. VG/GF
Plain Naan$2.00
Traditional Indian flat bread. V
Garlic Naan$2.00
Traditional Indian flat bread with garlic. V
Location

4501 St Elmo Ave

Chattanooga TN

Sunday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
