Spicewood restaurants you'll love

More about The Lighthouse on the Lake
The Lighthouse on the Lake
513 Sleat Drive, Briarcliff
|Popular items
|IDC - Kid Burger
|$7.95
Kid burger served with fries, potato chips, broccoli or fruit cup.
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$16.95
Hand battered chicken with mashed potatoes, squash medley and gravy.
|Tequila Lime Chicken
|$16.95
Sliced Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Rice, Broccoli, Tequila Lime Sauce and Avocado
More about The Riverbend Lodge
The Riverbend Lodge
Ste 132, Spicewood
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine served with shaved parmesan and croutons – tossed in house-made caesar dressing
|Charcuterie Board
|$24.00
Six wings tossed in your choice of: buffalo, Dr. Pepper BBQ, lemon pepper, or pineapple mango habanero
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$28.00
fried chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and a house-made mayo - served with fries
More about Frontyard Food Co.
Frontyard Food Co.
4514 Bob Wire Road, Spicewood
|Popular items
|Bavarian Soft Pretzels
|$8.50
7 bite sized Bavarian pretzels severed with house made Frontyard beer cheese sauce
|1/2 Pound Waygu Hot Dog
|$11.25
1/2 pound wagyu dog served on a locally made potato bun with housemade jalapeno relish and drizzled with housemade beer cheese.
|Fruit Cup
|$5.00
Freshly chopped mixed fruit cup
More about Swimpark Bar&Grill
Swimpark Bar&Grill
2208 Seabiscuit CoveSte 132, Spicewood
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Chopped romaine with shaved parmesan, croutons, and house-made caesar dressing
|Smash Burger
|$8.00
Organic grass-fed black angus beef topped with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, house-made mayo, and cheese - served with fries
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$12.00
2 Blackened Tilapia Filet with house made Slaw with Citrus Aioli - served with fries
More about Pizzeria Sorellina
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizzeria Sorellina
23526 Hwy 71 W, Spicewood
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese
|$12.25
red sauce / provolone and mozzarella
|Margherita
|$14.50
Italian tomato / house mozzarella / thai basil
|Caesar Salad
|$8.75
hearts of romaine / housemade dressing / parmesan cheese / sourdough crouton
More about Angel's Icehouse
Angel's Icehouse
21815 Hwy 71 W, Spicewood
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Chicken Strips
|$14.00
fries & gravy
|Angel Burger
|$11.00
lettuce - tomato - onion - pickle - mustard
|Angel Cheese Burger
|$12.00
lettuce - tomato - onion - pickle - mustard
More about Brack's Backyard
Brack's Backyard
500 Co Rd 413, Spicewood
More about Angels Burgers and Wings
Angels Burgers and Wings
4019 Manana Mountain Cir, Spicewood