Spicewood restaurants you'll love

Spicewood restaurants
  • Spicewood

Spicewood's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Spicewood restaurants

The Lighthouse on the Lake image

 

The Lighthouse on the Lake

513 Sleat Drive, Briarcliff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
IDC - Kid Burger$7.95
Kid burger served with fries, potato chips, broccoli or fruit cup.
Chicken Fried Chicken$16.95
Hand battered chicken with mashed potatoes, squash medley and gravy.
Tequila Lime Chicken$16.95
Sliced Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Rice, Broccoli, Tequila Lime Sauce and Avocado
More about The Lighthouse on the Lake
The Riverbend Lodge image

 

The Riverbend Lodge

Ste 132, Spicewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine served with shaved parmesan and croutons – tossed in house-made caesar dressing
Charcuterie Board$24.00
Six wings tossed in your choice of: buffalo, Dr. Pepper BBQ, lemon pepper, or pineapple mango habanero
Chicken Tikka Masala$28.00
fried chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and a house-made mayo - served with fries
More about The Riverbend Lodge
Frontyard Food Co. image

 

Frontyard Food Co.

4514 Bob Wire Road, Spicewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bavarian Soft Pretzels$8.50
7 bite sized Bavarian pretzels severed with house made Frontyard beer cheese sauce
1/2 Pound Waygu Hot Dog$11.25
1/2 pound wagyu dog served on a locally made potato bun with housemade jalapeno relish and drizzled with housemade beer cheese.
Fruit Cup$5.00
Freshly chopped mixed fruit cup
More about Frontyard Food Co.
Swimpark Bar&Grill image

 

Swimpark Bar&Grill

2208 Seabiscuit CoveSte 132, Spicewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
Chopped romaine with shaved parmesan, croutons, and house-made caesar dressing
Smash Burger$8.00
Organic grass-fed black angus beef topped with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, house-made mayo, and cheese - served with fries
Blackened Fish Tacos$12.00
2 Blackened Tilapia Filet with house made Slaw with Citrus Aioli - served with fries
More about Swimpark Bar&Grill
Pizzeria Sorellina image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzeria Sorellina

23526 Hwy 71 W, Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Cheese$12.25
red sauce / provolone and mozzarella
Margherita$14.50
Italian tomato / house mozzarella / thai basil
Caesar Salad$8.75
hearts of romaine / housemade dressing / parmesan cheese / sourdough crouton
More about Pizzeria Sorellina
Angel's Icehouse image

 

Angel's Icehouse

21815 Hwy 71 W, Spicewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fried Chicken Strips$14.00
fries & gravy
Angel Burger$11.00
lettuce - tomato - onion - pickle - mustard
Angel Cheese Burger$12.00
lettuce - tomato - onion - pickle - mustard
More about Angel's Icehouse
Brack's Backyard image

 

Brack's Backyard

500 Co Rd 413, Spicewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Brack's Backyard
Restaurant banner

 

Angels Burgers and Wings

4019 Manana Mountain Cir, Spicewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Angels Burgers and Wings

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Spicewood

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Corn Dogs

More near Spicewood to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
