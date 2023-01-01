Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Spicewood

Spicewood restaurants
Spicewood restaurants that serve carbonara

The Lighthouse on the Lake image

 

The Lighthouse on the Lake

513 Sleat Drive, Briarcliff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pasta Carbonara$18.50
More about The Lighthouse on the Lake
Pizzeria Sorellina image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzeria Sorellina - Spicewood

23526 Hwy 71 W, Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carbonara$15.95
fettuccine, house-smoked pork belly bacon, parmesan cream sauce, english peas, parmigiano reggiano, egg yoke
Pasta- Carbonara$16.75
Fettuccini, parmesan cream, house-cured pork belly bacon, English pea, black peppercorn, cured egg yolk
More about Pizzeria Sorellina - Spicewood

