Cheeseburgers in Spicewood
Spicewood restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about The Lighthouse on the Lake
The Lighthouse on the Lake
513 Sleat Drive, Briarcliff
|Cheeseburger
|$12.95
Burger Patty loaded with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles (unless specified) on a brioche bun. Add any additional toppings you'd like. Served with fries unless you pick a different side.
|Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.95
Burger patty basted in bacon grease, loaded with cheddar and stacked high with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles unless specified. Comes with fries unless you select a different side.