Cheeseburgers in Spicewood

Spicewood restaurants
Spicewood restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

The Lighthouse on the Lake

513 Sleat Drive, Briarcliff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger$12.95
Burger Patty loaded with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles (unless specified) on a brioche bun. Add any additional toppings you'd like. Served with fries unless you pick a different side.
Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger$14.95
Burger patty basted in bacon grease, loaded with cheddar and stacked high with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles unless specified. Comes with fries unless you select a different side.
More about The Lighthouse on the Lake
Angel's Icehouse image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Angel's Icehouse

21815 Hwy 71 W, Spicewood

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
lettuce - tomato - onion - pickle - mustard
More about Angel's Icehouse

