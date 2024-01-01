Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Spicewood

Spicewood restaurants
Spicewood restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

The Lighthouse on the Lake

513 Sleat Drive, Briarcliff

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$12.95
Chicken Fried Steak$20.95
More about The Lighthouse on the Lake
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Angel's Icehouse

21815 Hwy 71 W, Spicewood

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK DINNER$18.00
HAND DIPPED CFS, COUNTRY GRAVY, GARLIC MASH, SEASONAL VEGGIES, TEXAS TOAST
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK HANGOVER$18.00
HAND DIPPED CFS, SERVED WITH HANDCUT FRIES & SMOTHERED WITH HOMEMADE QUESO
More about Angel's Icehouse

