Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Spicewood

Go
Spicewood restaurants
Toast

Spicewood restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

 

The Lighthouse on the Lake

513 Sleat Drive, Briarcliff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$6.95
A cup of our house red salsa with fresh corn chips.
More about The Lighthouse on the Lake
Angel's Icehouse image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Angel's Icehouse

21815 Hwy 71 W, Spicewood

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$4.00
More about Angel's Icehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Spicewood

Chili

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Corn Dogs

Mac And Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Map

More near Spicewood to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston