Chips and salsa in
Spicewood
/
Spicewood
/
Chips And Salsa
Spicewood restaurants that serve chips and salsa
The Lighthouse on the Lake
513 Sleat Drive, Briarcliff
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$6.95
A cup of our house red salsa with fresh corn chips.
More about The Lighthouse on the Lake
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Angel's Icehouse
21815 Hwy 71 W, Spicewood
Avg 4.5
(791 reviews)
Chips & Salsa
$4.00
More about Angel's Icehouse
