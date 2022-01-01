Cookies in Spicewood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Lighthouse on the Lake image

 

The Lighthouse on the Lake

513 Sleat Drive, Briarcliff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookie$2.50
Fresh-baked cookies
More about The Lighthouse on the Lake
Pizzeria Sorellina image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzeria Sorellina

23526 Hwy 71 W, Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.25
Snickerdoodle Cookie$5.25
More about Pizzeria Sorellina

