Pretzels in Spicewood

Spicewood restaurants
Spicewood restaurants that serve pretzels

Frontyard Food Co.

4514 Bob Wire Road, Spicewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bavarian Soft Pretzels$9.00
New World Bakery Hand Crafted Soft Pretzel / served with boat beer cheese / mustard.........just do it!
More about Frontyard Food Co.
Frontyard Brewing - Spicewood - 4514 Bob Wire Rd.

4514 Bob Wire Rd., Spicewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Knotty Pretzels$6.00
An excellent snack while drinking a cold beverage complete with a resealable bag in case you want to take them home. These pretzels actually have the flavor baked into the dough as well as sprinkled on top.
More about Frontyard Brewing - Spicewood - 4514 Bob Wire Rd.

