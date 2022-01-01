Pretzels in Spicewood
Spicewood restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Frontyard Food Co.
Frontyard Food Co.
4514 Bob Wire Road, Spicewood
|Bavarian Soft Pretzels
|$9.00
New World Bakery Hand Crafted Soft Pretzel / served with boat beer cheese / mustard.........just do it!
More about Frontyard Brewing - Spicewood - 4514 Bob Wire Rd.
Frontyard Brewing - Spicewood - 4514 Bob Wire Rd.
4514 Bob Wire Rd., Spicewood
|Knotty Pretzels
|$6.00
An excellent snack while drinking a cold beverage complete with a resealable bag in case you want to take them home. These pretzels actually have the flavor baked into the dough as well as sprinkled on top.