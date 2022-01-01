Go
Spicy Affair Indian Cuisine

1427 Kings Hwy • $$

Avg 4.7 (1302 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Korma$19.00
Chicken Korma Is a mild Northern Indian dish with chicken breast chunks simmered in a creamy fragrant sauce braised with yogurt or cream with onion, garlic, ginger. Can add/have cashews and raisins to taste
Butter Chicken$19.00
A signature dish from North India consisting of Chicken breast pieces cooked in the hot oven and added to a rich tomato and heavy cream based sauce with exotic spices and a
generous helping of Butter. Truly decadent and delicious
Beef Samosa$8.00
Like a traditional Samosa, minced ground beef meat with spices is used as a filling inside the pastry dough skin and deep fried. Served with tamarind and green chutney.
Palak Paneer$15.00
Chunks of Indian cottage cheese (Paneer) in a pureed Spinach sauce with Indian spices and a touch of heavy cream topped with slivers of Ginger.
Chicken Tikka Masala$19.00
Chunks of Chicken breast meat in a rich sauce made of onions, garlic, ginger
and flavorful spices. Our most popular entree. The curry is usually creamy and deep orange-colored deliciousness
Garlic Naan$4.00
Traditional Indian bread infused with a lot of Garlic and baked in the Tandoor. Minced Garlic and cilantro are sprinkled generously on the flat bread and is topped with butter
Gobi Manchurian$6.00
Gobi Manchurian is an Chinese Indian fried cauliflower dish. Gobi Manchurian is the result of the adaptation of Chinese cooking and seasoning techniques to suit Indian tastes and has become a staple of Indian Chinese cuisine. Sweet chili sauce is the base of this dish.
Samosa$6.00
Samosa, is a traditional Indian snack made with pastry dough filled with spiced potatoes, peas, onions and deep fried. Served with tamarind and green chutney.
Kashmir Naan - Sweet$5.00
Our most famous and delicious sweet Naan bread with chopped cashews, raisins, coconut, cardamom and brown sugar fit for the royalty. Decadent and very sweet
Butter Naan$3.00
Traditional Indian bread made of leavened wheat flour and baked in the Tandoor oven with a generous helping of butter dabbed on top. A typical naan recipe involves mixing white or whole wheat flour with active dry yeast, salt, egg and water. The dough is kneaded for a few minutes, then set aside to rise for a few hours. Once risen, the dough is cooked in the oven.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1427 Kings Hwy

Swedesboro NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
