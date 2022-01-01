Spicy Moon West Village
100% Vegan Plant-Based Szechuan Restaurant!
68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Chow House
Come in and enjoy!
Il Corallo Trattoria
Come try our wonderful variety of fresh pastas with delicious sauces, wood fired pizzas and antipastos.
Mad Morton
Come on in and enjoy!
Berimbau Brazilian Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!