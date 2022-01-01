Go
Toast

Spicy Moon West Village

100% Vegan Plant-Based Szechuan Restaurant!

68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant • $$

Avg 4 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

DAN DAN WITH BEYOND BEEF$11.95
Mapo Tofu with Beyond Beef$19.95
Vegetable Wonton in Chili Oil$9.95
Tasty veggie wontons in tasty Sichuan chili oil. Pro tip: You'll want to use the remaining sauce to flavor other items in your order.
Sprite$2.00
Gingerale$2.00
Scallion Pancake$8.50
Classic
Dan Dan Noodle$13.95
Classic Sichuan Noodles
Mapo Tofu$18.95
String Beans$11.95
Dry Pepper Style$18.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chow House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Il Corallo Trattoria

No reviews yet

Come try our wonderful variety of fresh pastas with delicious sauces, wood fired pizzas and antipastos.

Mad Morton

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Berimbau Brazilian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston