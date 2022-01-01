Go
Spicy Noodle

Spicy Noodle
"Where the belly rules the mind; The mind rules the soul; Noodles rule everything"

PHO • NOODLES

25395 Madison Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (1366 reviews)

Popular Items

Ns. Pad Kee Mao$13.99
P2. Rare Steak Pho$9.99
Slices of rare steak with rice noodles in beef broth.
A3. Spring Rolls$10.99
Shrimp, slice of pork, rice noodles and fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper and served with our house peanut sauce.
N4. Pancit Bihon$13.99
A1. Egg Rolls$9.99
Crispy egg rolls wrapped in wheat paper with ground pork, carrots, bean thread, onion and black mushrooms. Served with our house fish sauce.
P8. Chicken Pho$9.99
N1. Pad See Ew$13.99
R2. Orange Chicken$13.99
N7. Pad Lao(Thai)$13.99
F2. House Special Fried Rice$13.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

25395 Madison Ave

Murrieta CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
