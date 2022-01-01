Spiga
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
18 Highland Cir • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
18 Highland Cir
Needham Heights MA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Biltmore Bar & Grille
Call us with any questions! (617) 527-2550
Echo Bridge Restaurant
3rd Generation Family-run restaurant serving comfort Italian fare along with Homemade Pizza. Great spot for affordable eats including Burgers, Wings, Parmesans, Surf, Turf, Pata and quick bites. Full bar with a great selection of local beers and specialty drinks. Come in and be a part of the family!! Mangia!
Dunn Gaherin's
Come in and enjoy!
Chef Mikes
Come in and enjoy!