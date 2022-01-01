Go
Toast

Spiga

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

18 Highland Cir • $$

Avg 4.2 (470 reviews)

Popular Items

Bolognese$26.00
Chef 's original recipe of 3 meats ragú, parmigiano, touch of cream.
Artisanal Salad and Ricotta$14.00
Mix green, whipped ricotta, spiced almond, Spiga's vinaigrette.
Cacio & pepe Salad$14.00
Romaine, capers, egg, anchovies, untraditional Spiga caesar dressing.
Chicken Parmigiana$29.00
Fresh pasta, fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato basil sauce, deliciousness.
Gnocchi Sorrentina$28.00
Handcraft with potatoes, tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella.
Bolognese Lasagna$29.00
3 meats ragu' with tomato sauce, parmigiano, mozzarella, tomato basil sauce.
Broccoli Aglio and Olio$8.00
Florets, garlic, evoo, sea salt
Carbonara$23.00
Guanciale & Pancetta, parmigiano, egg yolk.
Beef Meatballs
Tomato basil sauce, parmigiano.
Shrimp Scampi$28.00
Garlic & Butter, lots of parsley and lemon
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

18 Highland Cir

Needham Heights MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Biltmore Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Call us with any questions! (617) 527-2550

Echo Bridge Restaurant

No reviews yet

3rd Generation Family-run restaurant serving comfort Italian fare along with Homemade Pizza. Great spot for affordable eats including Burgers, Wings, Parmesans, Surf, Turf, Pata and quick bites. Full bar with a great selection of local beers and specialty drinks. Come in and be a part of the family!! Mangia!

Dunn Gaherin's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chef Mikes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston