Spikes Fish House



FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

30465 Avenida de las Flores • $$

Avg 4.8 (1240 reviews)

Popular Items

Wild Salmon Plate$19.99
Healthy Fish & Chips$14.99
Includes Cajun-Panko White Fish, Fries, Cole Slaw, & Tartar Sauce
Parmesan Crusted White Fish$15.49
Tacos
Includes Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Spike's Sauce, & Choice of Fish
(California Style : Flour Tortilla, Roasted Salsa, Guacamole, Spike's Sauce & Cabbage)
Fish & Chips$14.99
Includes Battered Cod, Fries, Cole slaw & Tartar Sauce
Wild Salmon Bowl$15.99
Poke Bowl$12.99
Atlantic Salmon Plate$18.49
Atlantic Salmon Bowl$14.49
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$15.99
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

30465 Avenida de las Flores

Rancho Santa Margarita CA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

