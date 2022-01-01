Go
Toast

Spikes Keg O'Nails

Spikes Keg O'Nails

301 N, James Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Strips$9.95
Spike Burger$9.95
Reuben$9.95
Chicken Wrap$7.95
Mac & Cheese Wedges$5.95
Hammy Sammy$7.95
Chili$3.95
Super$11.45
Wet Burrito$8.95
Cod Dinner$9.95
See full menu

Location

301 N, James Street

Grayling MI

Sunday5:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Paddle Hard Brewing

No reviews yet

Northern Michigan brewpub serving up artisan flatbread pizzas, paninis and new favorites! Under New Ownership.

Michigan Brew

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grayling Restaurant

No reviews yet

Since 1937, Grayling Restaurant has been serving the highest quality, homestyle food with a smile.

Westside Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston