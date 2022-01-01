Go
Toast

Spin Pollo Kingstowne

Order our delicious Peruvian chicken from our Kingstowne location online!

5942 Kingstowne Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/4 Chicken w/ Two Sides$10.50
Quarter chicken rotisserie Peruvian-style with your choice of two sides. Comes with 3 free sauces. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.
1/2 Chicken w/ Two Sides$13.50
Half chicken rotisserie Peruvian-style with your choice of two sides. Comes with 3 free sauces. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.
Extra Secret Sauce (1oz)$0.35
Plaintains
Please choose a size
Chicken Quesadilla$11.25
Fresh and delicious made-to-order chicken quesadilla. We use our Peruvian rotisserie chicken, fresh cheese blends, and veggies. Comes with sour cream on the side and our medium spicy secret sauce on top.
Extra Yellow Sauce (1oz)$0.35
Yuquita Balls ™$6.99
Crispy mashed yuca balls with a blend of three different types of cheese inside (5 in an order).
Extra Green Sauce (1oz)$0.35
Whole Chicken Regular w/ Two Sides$24.99
Whole regular rotisserie chicken Peruvian-style with your choice of two large sides. Comes with 6 free sauces (2 of each). If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.
Lomo Saltado$17.99
Lomo Saltado, or Peruvian Steak Strips Stir Fry, is a flavorful fusion cuisine with a mix of stir fry sirloin steak, veggies, and potato fries. This dish offers spiced sirloin steak, tomatoes, onions, a delicious vinegar based sauce, mixed with fries and served over rice.
See full menu

Location

5942 Kingstowne Boulevard

Kingstowne VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Evaluation Lab

Rudy's Golf

No reviews yet

TOPTRACER GOLF
FAMILY FUN
FABULOUS FOOD

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston