Go
Toast

Spin Pollo

Order our delicious pollo a la brasa online!

CHICKEN

6672 Arlington Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)

Popular Items

1/4 Chicken w/ Two Sides$9.75
Quarter chicken rotisserie Peruvian-style with your choice of two sides. Comes with 3 free sauces. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.
Lomo Saltado$16.50
Lomo Saltado, or Peruvian Steak Strips Stir Fry, is a flavorful fusion cuisine with a mix of stir fry sirloin steak, veggies, and potato fries. This dish offers spiced sirloin steak, tomatoes, onions, a delicious vinegar based sauce, mixed with fries and served over rice.
1/2 Chicken w/ Two Sides$11.99
Half chicken rotisserie Peruvian-style with your choice of two sides. Comes with 3 free sauces. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.
Yuca Fries
Please choose a size
Extra Green Sauce (1oz)$0.25
Extra Secret Sauce (1oz)$0.25
Whole Chicken Regular w/ Two Sides$21.99
Whole regular rotisserie chicken Peruvian-style with your choice of two large sides. Comes with 6 free sauces (2 of each). If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.
Alfajor$1.99
Yuquita Balls ™$6.99
Crispy mashed yuca balls with a blend of three different types of cheese inside (5 in an order).
Extra Yellow Sauce (1oz)$0.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6672 Arlington Blvd

Falls Church VA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wild Tacoz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our Wild Tacoz

Preservation Biscuit Company

No reviews yet

Ultra-comforting house-made biscuits baked fresh daily and dressed up with all the best fixins.

Thompson Italian

No reviews yet

Thompson Italian - now available in the comfort of your own home! Pick up your takeaway order from our patio entrance.
Thanks for your support. We can't wait to host you in the dining room again!

baddpizza - Falls Church

No reviews yet

Premium Ingredients - Dough and Sauce Mixed Daily - Cheese Shredded In Store - Hand Sliced Cup & Char Pepperoni

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston