Spindler's
Take-out only beginning March 19. Please call ahead or order online. Orders can be picked up at the cafe... just steps from the curb.
386 Commerical Street
Popular Items
Location
386 Commerical Street
Provincetown MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pepe's Wharf
Come in and enjoy!
Bayside Betsy’s
Come in and enjoy!!
Local 186
Inspired by the Burger.
Post Office Cafe
Eat, Drink and be You!