Spindler's

Take-out only beginning March 19. Please call ahead or order online. Orders can be picked up at the cafe... just steps from the curb.

386 Commerical Street

Popular Items

Queso Fundido$19.00
roasted equites, squash, zucchini, onions, poblano peppers, three cheese fondue, chips
Butternut & Potato Gnocchi$17.00
spinach, shallots, garlic, prunes, cinnamon spiced cream sauce
Pork Carnitas Tablita$32.00
slow braised pork shoulder, refried beans, green rice, guacamole, trio of salsa, yellow corn tortillas, chile toreado
Chicken Taquitos$15.00
shredded chicken, chipotle butter sauce, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, Mexican crema
Roasted Beets & Endive Salad$17.00
blue cheese vinaigrette, lardo
2 Tacos w Rice & Beans$22.00
Chips & Salsa$6.00
Vegetable Wellington$38.00
“impossible beef”, eggplant, squash, garlic, spinach mushroom duxelles, quinoa and lentils, pastry dough, grilled cauliflower steak, smoked tomato sauce
Chips & Guacamole$10.00
Pan Roasted Halibut$38.00
heirloom tomatoes, roasted fennel, basil, olive paste
Provincetown MA

Provincetown MA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
