Go
Toast

Spinfish Poke House

A warm, happy place serving the freshest and most unique poke you'll ever taste!

36 W Colorado Blvd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

36 W Colorado Blvd

Pasadena CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bodegon Nº 69

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Union Restaurant

No reviews yet

UNION is a restaurant and wine bar in Old Pasadena featuring a deeply personal, seasonally Californian interpretation of Northern Italian cuisine. Owner Marie Petulla and Executive Chef Chris Keyser have curated a rustic yet elegant menu that brings the farmer and guest together, to celebrate the beauty of simplicity, seasonal ingredients, and the delight of a meal with friends. We look forward to serving you soon.

U Street Pizza

No reviews yet

restaurateur Marie Petulla and Executive Chef Chris Keyser. Petulla and Keyser, who is originally from upstate New York, will be bringing their spin on New York-style pizza along with small seasonal dishes like fried squash blossom saltimbocca, salads, sides and soft serve to LA’s culinary scene through the lens of Union's ethos and made with high-quality, market-driven ingredients.

One Zo Boba

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston