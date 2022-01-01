Spinfish Poke House

Pono Burger

In Hawaiian, “pono” means “to do things the right way.” For Chef Makani Carzino of Pono Burger, that translates to fresh, never frozen organic beef from pasture raised, grass-fed cows; organic ingredients from local farmer’s markets; and fresh cut organic French fries that are not only good for you, but are good for the planet. “I wouldn’t feed our guests anything I wouldn’t feed my family. So eat better, feel better and live better, because at Pono, we do it the right way!”

“What we take into our bodies becomes part of us, that’s why we source our ingredients from small, California family farms and ranches that care deeply about the quality of their products and the global impacts of their methods. First you taste the difference, then you feel the difference.” That’s Pono Burger!

