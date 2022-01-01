Spinoza's Pizza & Good Spirits!

Go
THE ENLIGHTENMENT OF PIZZA
Spinoza’s is a locally-owned and operated restaurant serving upscale, hearth-baked pizza and fresh, artisan salads along with craft beer, wine and cocktails. Spinoza's is located in the Mall at Fairfield Commons with an outside entrance located next to Mall Entrance "B" *(next to Morris Furniture).

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1212 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Chicken Calzone$13.00
Herbed ricotta, fresh spinach, roasted chicken breast, Monterey jack, roasted red peppers, basil aioli dip
14" Spinoza's Deluxe$28.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella/provolone, pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, & black olives
Spinoza's Swirl Bread$11.00
Baked-to-order cheesy version of our logo topped with garlic olive oil, five cheese blend, Italian herbs; served with marinara on the side
Iron Man
Baby spinach, crispy bacon, grape tomatoes, toasted pepitas, herbed chickpeas, hard-boiled egg, Parmesan peppercorn dressing
9" Create Your Own Pizza$9.00
All pizzas come with your choice of sauce and mozzarella cheese
Pax Romana
A peaceful blend of chopped Romaine lettuce, diced Roma tomatoes, shaved Italian cheese, roasted garlic, herbed croutons, creamy Romano dressing
14" Create Your Own Pizza$16.00
All pizzas come with your choice of sauce and mozzarella cheese
9" Bee Sting$13.00
Spicy pizza sauce, mozzarella, spicy charred pepperoni, bacon, goat cheese and Mike's Hot Honey
Potato Bites$8.00
Baked Russet potato rounds topped with olive oil, smoked gouda cheese, bacon, and garlic aioli (or sour cream)
Drunken Goat
Spring lettuces, Romaine, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, crumbled goat cheese, mango chardonnay vinaigrette, herbed croutons
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd

Beavercreek OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
