3024 Mt. View Dr. #108

Popular Items

Whole Bird$35.00
Served with (2) Large Sides & (2) 2oz Sauces
1/4 Bird, All White$14.75
Served with (2) Regular Sides & (1) Sauces
1/4 Bird, All Dark$12.75
Served with (2) Regular Sides & (1) Sauces
Arroz Chaufa
Peruvian fried rice with brasa chicken, soy sauce, eggs, cumin, ginger, sesame & green onions
Yuca Fries
dusted with chili lime salt
Sweet Plantains (Maduros)
Guasacaca & Plantain Chips (Made Daily, Limited Quantities)
fresh avocado, red onion, bell peppers & cilantro with lime juice, salt & pepper. Served with Tajin dusted green plantain chips
Arepitas
Latin American cornmeal fritters with agave, honey butter and a hint of chili lime salt.
Half Bird$17.75
Served with (2) Regular Sides & (1) Sauces
Cilantro Mojo Chicken
pulled brasa chicken slow cooked in house made cilantro mojo, fresh lime juice & peruvian spices
Location

3024 Mt. View Dr. #108

Anchorage AK

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

