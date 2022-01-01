Go
Spiral Pizza

Hasings MN Favorite since 1965
Pizza / Broasted Chicken / Wings

420 Vermillion St

Popular Items

ColeSlaw$4.00
Coleslaw
Small Pizza$12.00
Cheese Pizza
Large Pizza$17.50
Cheese Pizza
Vegetarian Special$16.00
Mushroom, Onion, Celery, Green Olive, Black Olive, Cheddar, Green Peppers
Yankee Special$15.00
Ground Beef, Onion, Cheddar
Large 1 Topping Special$14.00
Medium Pizza$16.25
Cheese Pizza
Chef Special$15.00
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Olives
Spiral Special$16.00
Sausage, Pepperoni, Celery, Onion, Cheddar, Green Pepper
Pizza Fry$12.00
Garlic Butter Base with Cheese
Location

420 Vermillion St

Hastings MN

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
