Go
Toast

Flagship Cruises

Come in and enjoy!

990 North Harbor Dr

No reviews yet

Location

990 North Harbor Dr

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Level 19

No reviews yet

FRESCO. FORTE. FRAGRANTE.

Queenstown Public House

No reviews yet

Queenstown Public House is a New Zealand inspired restaurant located in San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood.

False Idol

No reviews yet

Hidden in plain sight, a step through an unassuming secret entrance within Craft & Commerce transports guests to False Idol’s faux tropical paradise complete with traditional Polynesian elements of fire & ice (including an indoor waterfall and flaming volcano). We enlisted a team of legendary tiki artists to fashion a fully immersive environment that pays tribute to the imagined “false idols” of mid-century American worship.

Hidden Craft

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston