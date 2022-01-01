Flagship Cruises
Come in and enjoy!
990 North Harbor Dr
Location
990 North Harbor Dr
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Level 19
FRESCO. FORTE. FRAGRANTE.
Queenstown Public House
Queenstown Public House is a New Zealand inspired restaurant located in San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood.
False Idol
Hidden in plain sight, a step through an unassuming secret entrance within Craft & Commerce transports guests to False Idol’s faux tropical paradise complete with traditional Polynesian elements of fire & ice (including an indoor waterfall and flaming volcano). We enlisted a team of legendary tiki artists to fashion a fully immersive environment that pays tribute to the imagined “false idols” of mid-century American worship.
Hidden Craft
Come in and enjoy!