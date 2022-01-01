Spirits Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
1901 Bank St • $
Location
1901 Bank St
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Happy Hour Heaven
Come in and enjoy!
Ekiben
If you have any questions or concerns, please email us at hello.ekiben@gmail.com. We do not have phones at the restaurant.
Bmore Taqueria
Authentic Mexico City street tacos in Upper Fells Point, Baltimore!
La Barrita RestoBar
Come in and enjoy!